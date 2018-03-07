The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has today announced that 275,000 of the 310,000 tickets currently available for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games have been sold.

It means the percentage of sales for the event, which is due to begin on Friday (March 9), stands at 89 per cent.

The figures represent a huge improvement after sales of just 0.2 per cent were recorded in early October.

"Ticket sales are going really well," IPC communications and media director Craig Spence said.

"We've now sold 275,000 tickets for these Games which is a real step in the right direction.

"So we're going to have strong crowds supporting the athletes."

Ticket sales have been one of the main concerns for the International Paralympic Committee in the build-up to Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

In January, Pyeongchang 2018 claimed a much improved total of 70.4 per cent, or 154,952 out of the then 223,353 available tickets, had been sold for the Paralympics.

Ticket sales have been one of the main concerns for the IPC in the build-up to Pyeongchang 2018.

It was also the case for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the Winter Olympics, which took place in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25.

Just eight days before the Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom admitted "emergency measures" were needed to boost ticket sales.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, had earlier warned a "last push" was needed if Pyeongchang 2018 was to fulfil its promises of full venues.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics are scheduled to run until March 18.