The Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games flag has been taken to the highest point in the Americas.

An expedition team of athletes and fans journeyed to the top of Aconcagua in Argentina, reaching the summit after a 13-day ascent.

After reaching their goal they unveiled the flag on the mountain's 6,690 metre high peak.

Aconcagua, in the Andes mountain range, is also the highest point outside of Asia and in the entire Southern Hemisphere.

The climb, called "Summit Aconcagua", was set up by Fundación Baccigalupo to raise funds for a programme which brings the practice of sport to people with intellectual disabilities.

It has also raised awareness of the Youth Olympics in Argentina's capital, which begin on October 6.

Among the climbing party were three Argentine Olympians.

Olympic athletes were part of the expedition ©Buenos Aires 2018

Rio 2016 judo gold medallist Paula Pareto, swimmer Maria del Pilar Pereyra and basketball gold and bronze medallist Fabricio Oberto all completed the ascent.

Others to climb included Ezequiel Baraja, a 30-year-old former prison inmate whose "life changed for the better" after he embraced rugby in jail.

Fifty-one-year-old television presenter Julian Weich, guides Ulises Corvalan and Guillermo Fuentes and photographer Pablo Betancur were also part of the group.

"They have shown the world and our young people what can be achieved with hard work," said Leandro Larrosa, executive director of the Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee.

"What they have done will be an inspiration to the almost 4,000 athletes who will compete in Buenos Aires."