FIFA Council member and Cyprus Football Association (CFA) President Costakis Koutsokoumnis has died at the age of 61 following a long battle with cancer.

Koutsokoumnis had been at the helm of the CFA since 2001 after winning seven consecutive uncontested elections.

He was elected onto the ruling FIFA Council last year as a representative of European governing body UEFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those to express sadness at his death, confirmed by the CFA in a statement on its website.

"There's no word that can express how sorry and sad I am to hear about the passing away of Costakis Koutsokoumnis," said Infantino.

"I have known him for a long time and appreciated him very much.

"As a football lover, he has dedicated a large part of his life to our beautiful game, and we had the chance to have his competences to help us within the FIFA Council since last year.

"I can only regret this journey together has been far too short.

"Today, during this difficult moment, my thoughts are with his family to whom, on behalf of the FIFA Council and of the entire FIFA I offer my sincere condolences."

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades was among those to pay tribute to Costakis Koutsokoumnis following his death at the age of 61 ©Getty Images

Koutsokoumnis first became part of the CFA as vice-president and a head of the national teams department between 1994 and 1995.

He was then elected President in 2001.

Koutsokoumnis also served as first vice-chairman of UEFA's HatTrick Committee, working to develop football for all, and was a member of various other UEFA Committees over the last two decades.

His funeral is due to be held in Nicosia on Thursday (March 8).

"It is with sadness that I was informed of the premature death of Costakis Koutsokoumnis, one of the pillars of Cypriot football," Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said.

"Costakis Koutsokoumnis' offer to Cypriot football and sport more widely has been valuable.

"On behalf of the Government and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."