Virgin Media has become the latest gold-tier partner of the British Paralympic Association (BPA) after they signed a deal with the national governing body.

The British-based company, who provide telephone, television and broadband internet services, will support the country's athletes at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The agreement will also cover Tokyo 2020.

Virgin Media join sportswear giants Adidas, insurance firm Allianz, law firm Hogan Lovells, food and beverage company Mondelēz International, supermarket chain Sainsbury's and car manufacturers Toyota as gold partners.

The deal has been announced with less than a week to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games on Friday (March 9).

Britain are due to field a team of 17 athletes at the Games, their largest representation since Turin 2006.

The announcement of the new partnership between the British Paralympic Association and Virgin Media comes less than a week before the Winter Paralympic Games are due to start in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

"With the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games just days away it is a wonderful boost to be able to announce this exciting new partnership with Virgin Media," BPA chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

"We know ParalympicsGB athletes are amongst the most inspirational and the most fearless figures in public life and their success can have a real impact by challenging perceptions of what disabled people can achieve."

Virgin Media commissioned a survey to coincide with the partnership announcement, which showed Paralympians are the most inspirational athletes for children and young people.

Research showed 31 per cent of respondents said Paralympians inspired them most, compared with nine per cent for footballers and five per cent for rugby players.

"This is a very proud moment for everyone at Virgin Media," Virgin Media chief executive Tom Mockridge said.

"We’re supporting our sensational Paralympians whose mindset and attitude - 'Be Fearless' - is inspiring.

"We can’t wait to see our incredible athletes unleash their potential in Pyeongchang."