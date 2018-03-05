Rohan Fernando, the President of the Amateur Rowing Association of Sri Lanka, has been defeated by Suresh Subramariam in the Sri Lankan National Olympic Committee Presidential elections.

Fernando, who was beaten by 18 votes to 12 at the organisation's annual general meeting in Colombo, was running a campaign under the theme of "save sports from corruption" in the election to find a successor for Hemasiri Fernando, that was originally planned for 2013.

Earlier in the week when that election was originally due, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had warned that they would not countenance the Government interfering in the running of the governing body, including in the election.

In the run-up to the belated election, Fernando had launched a mission statement at Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo.

"I don't need to indulge in this kind of activities and also I don't have the wealth to provide financial aid to these associations," he said.

"But we are here collectively as a team with one vision, that is to eradicate corruption and misuse of privileges and with hopes of adhering democracy to the system."

Voting takes place at the Sri Lanka National Olympic Committee's annual meeting in Colombo - more than four years after its original scheduled date ©Sri Lanka NOC

Fernando's action plan included strengthening cooperation between all stakeholders - the IOC, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, the National Sports Federations and the private and public sectors.

Posting on its Facebook page, the governing body said: "Congratulations to our newly elected officials of the NOC Sri Lanka.

"It is with utmost cordiality we acknowledge that the AGM and the election of office bearers of the NOC Sri Lanka were held peacefully, honourably and without any discrimination under the supervision and direction of the impartial Election Commission and the IOC.

"Our warm wishes for newly elected officials."

Two members have also been elected as vice-presidents for the first time - Edirisinghe Arachchige Sumith Edirisinghe and Asanga Chandana Seneviratne.

They join the other vice-presidents, Joseph Benedict Kenny Adutharai Kattar and Major General Waduge Palitha Piyasiri Fernando.

The organisation's treasurer, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer - respectively Senaka Clement Ranasinghe, Chandana Bamunusingh Liyanage and Nishantha Dayan de Silva Jayasinghe - are also newly elected.