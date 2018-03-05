Sharissa Gannaway and Aaliyah Powell, junior European Championship silver medallists from last year, and 2016 cadet European champion Owen Turner, head up a 14-strong Great Britain team announced for the World Junior Taekwondo Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia from April 9 to 13.

The squad includes six athletes who will represent Britain at the Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament which is also taking place in Tunisia shortly before the Championships start, from April 6 to 7.

This year's Youth Olympic Games will be held in Buenos Aires from October 6 to 18.

Holly Kelly, selected in the under-52 kilograms class, said: "I'm really excited, this will be the fifth time that I have been selected to represent GB at a major championship - I'm looking forward to going out there and giving it my all."

Romaine Bailey, a development programme coach, is confident prior to the major events.

"It's been quite a quick turnaround from the European Championships last year, but the squad have worked hard over the last few months in the build-up and have been focusing on aspects of the game that we plan to execute tactically," he said.

Action from the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing. This year's World Junior Taekwondo Championships in Tunisia will be preceded by a qualifying event for this year's Games in Buenos Aires ©Getty Images

"We have a great team heading out to Tunisia, with some new and more established faces looking to leave their mark on the mats.

"As for the Youth Olympic Games qualifiers, this is a great opportunity for the athletes to go and secure a federation place for their respective weight categories - a chance that only some juniors are fortunate to have the opportunity to do at such an early stage of their career.

"The athletes that have been chosen are looking forward to the prospect that lies ahead and I know they will do their best to qualify ahead of the Youth Olympic Games later this year in Argentina."

The full squad can be viewed here.