Australian cyclist Caroline Buchanan is expected to make a full recovery after being involved in an off road crash.

Buchanan was with a friend in an off-road vehicle on private property outside Canberra, when the car rolled over on December 30.

Cycling Australia said Buchanan remains in good spirits and that everything has been moving in a positive direction since confirmation of her injuries.

She suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung.

"I wouldn't say 2017 ended quite as planned," Buchanan wrote in a post on Instagram.

"It's been a rough couple of days in ICU after a vehicle roll.

Caroline Buchanan is reportedly on course to make a full recovery ©Getty Images

"I just moved to a private room and everything is moving in a positive recovery direction.

"Injuries are broken sternum, broken nose, collapsed lungs."

Buchanan boasts three BMX and five mountain bike world titles so far in her career, while she also competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old also earned a mountain bike four-cross world title back in August.