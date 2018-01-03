World Rugby have announced that they are releasing a simplified law book for rugby union, which aims to enhance accessibility and understanding without altering the laws of the sport.

The lawbook is the product of almost two years of work by a specialist group, which World Rugby say has made the book "logically laid out, clearer in its explanations and, with various repetitions and contradictions removed, 42 per cent shorter than the current version".

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont praised the book's ability to make the game more accessible.

"As our game continues to grow around the world, we continue to strive to make the sport as accessible to all," he said.

The shortened law book will be 42 per cent shorter than the full version ©World Rugby

"The laws can be difficult to understand for new participants and fans and the new law book goes a long way towards simplifying it and making it easier to understand for players, coaches, referees and the viewing public.

"This project has been a truly collaborative effort with every union given the opportunity to contribute.

"I'd like to thank them and the working group for their full commitment to an extensive and important process.

"I believe what they have produced will make a big difference to the game as we seek to make rugby even more accessible to all."

The next Rugby World Cup will be held in Japan in 2019, from September 20 to November 2.