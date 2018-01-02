The Netherlands have unveiled a 29 member team for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at an event in Papendal.

Their current squad contains 20 speed skaters and nine short track athletes, although Jorien ter Mors is expected to compete in both disciplines at the Games.

She is part of the women’s speed skating team which will also include Antoinette de Jong, Ireen Wüst, Lotte van Beek, Marrit Leenstra, Irene Schouten, Annouk van der Weijden, Carlijn Achtereekte, Esmee Visser and Anice Das.

The men’s squad contains Sven Kramer, Bob de Vries, Kjeld Nuis, Jorrit Bergsma, Koen Verweij and Ronald Mulder.

Kai Verbij, Jan Smeekens, Patrick Roest and Jan Blokhuijsen are also included.

The Netherlands dominated speed skating at Sochi 2014, topping the sport’s medals table with eight gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.

Kramer, Bergsma, ter Mors and Wüst were among those to claim individual gold medals, while the Dutch also triumphed in both team pursuit events.

Their Pyeongchang 2018 women’s short track team which includes Yara van Kerkhof, Lara van Ruijven, Suzanne Schulting and Rianne de Vries.

De kleding is gepast en de foto's 📸 zijn gemaakt. Het is tijd voor de teampresentatie! #TeamNL #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/r898f5Rfif — TeamNL🇳🇱 (@TeamNLtweets) January 2, 2018

Daan Breeuwsma, Dylan Hoogerwerf, Sjinkie Knegt, Itzhak de Laat and Dennis Visser make up the men’s squad.

They will hope to secure more than the one bronze they managed at Sochi 2014, when Knegt finished third in the men’s 1,000 metres.

Snowboarder Cheryl Maas is also expected to qualify for the Gamesm along with Niek van der Velden and Michelle Dekker.

Skeleton athletes Kimberley Bos and Joska Le Conté are also expected to be in contention to join the squad.