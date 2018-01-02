QSuper are sponsoring the Australian leg of the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay as the numerous towns and cities are visited in the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

The pension fund is based in Queensland and say they have looked after members of the state’s population for over 100 years.

QSuper chief executive Michael Pennisi claimed it was an easy decision for the organisation to support the Commonwealth Games.

“To play a role in bringing the community pride and excitement of the Games to people across the country, including more than 80 towns and cities across Queensland, is an honour and we’re thrilled to be involved,” Pennisi said.

“Over half a million Queenslanders are members of our Fund and we work every day to support their retirement plans – both during their retirement years and whilst working.

“We also believe that supporting our members’ communities is critical because we know how important that is to their long-term wellbeing.

“This iconic event celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary Australians, and we are particularly looking forward to joining the celebrations as the Baton travels throughout Queensland.”

The Baton arrived in Australia on Christmas Eve, beginning its 100 day journey in the country after its international tour.

The Baton is spending time at several major sporting events in Australia ©Getty Images

Around 3,800 Australians will have carried the Baton at the conclusion of the relay, including 1,800 from Queensland.

It will arrive in the state on March 3, where the relay will continue until the Games’ Opening Ceremony on April 4.

Gold Coast 2018 deputy chief executive Brian Nourse has stated that having another Queensland organisation supporting the event is testament to the strength of support for the Games in its home state.

“The Queen’s Baton Relay is about the people, and celebrating the incredible community pride that is alive and well in the Commonwealth,” he said.

“Having a Queensland born-and-bred organisation like QSuper come on board to bring the Baton home is fitting and we welcome their support.”