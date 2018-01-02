Ski jumpers Michael Glasder and Sarah Hendrickson and Nordic combined competitor Bryan Fletcher have secured their place on the American team for next month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

All three athletes qualified for the Games in the South Korean resort after winning their respective events at the United States Olympic team trials for Nordic combined and ski jumping at the Utah Olympic Park.

Glasder booked his place at his first Olympics at the age of 28 with victory in the men's ski jumping competition.

He jumped 98.5 meters and 98m for a total of 270 points, finishing in front of Kevin Bickner and Will Rhoads.

Bickner was second on 268.8 points, while Rhoads took third with 256.6 points.

Hendrickson, individual normal hill world champion in 2013, is set to make her second Winter Olympic appearance following her triumph in the women's event.

The 23-year-old topped the standings after jumps of 98.5m and 93.5 saw her end the competition on a total of 263.4 points.

Bryan Fletcher, right, won the men's Nordic combined event to qualify for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Abby Ringquist finished second on 248.1 points, while Nita Englund was third on 238.9.

Hendrickson will be hoping for better fortune when she competes at Pyeongchang 2018 as she could only manage 21st at Sochi 2014 after she suffered an injury in training before the Games.

"It’s pretty emotional, just because the last four years have been so tough,” Hendrickson told the Team USA website.

“A lot of people haven’t seen me since Sochi.

"They don’t realise that I’ve had four knee surgeries since.

"I was really excited after Sochi to have four years of regaining strength and getting confidence back and it just felt like I went through surgery after surgery."

Fletcher, who overcame cancer, also qualified for the Olympics for the second time.

The 31-year-old, diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 4, beat brother Taylor with a time of 25min 6.8sec to clinch victory.

Adam Loomis was second, 12.8 seconds back, and his brother Ben finished third, 29.6 seconds adrift of the eventual winner.