Swedish biathlon coach Wolfgang Pichler is considering legal action after he was banned from this year's Winter Olympic Games due to his links to Russian athletes sanctioned for doping at Sochi 2014.

Pichler has been denied accreditation for Pyeongchang 2018 as he coached the Russian biathlon team at their home Games in 2014.

Three Russian biathletes, Yana Romanova, Olga Vilukhina and Olga Zaitseva, have been disqualified from Sochi 2014 and banned from the Olympic Games for life by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their implication in a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in the Russian city.

All three were stripped of the silver medal they claimed in the women's 4x6 kilometres relay event.

Following the publication of two Commission reports into Russian doping, the IOC said they would not accredit any "coaches or medical doctors of athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission" for the Games in Pyeongchang.

The rule means German-born Pichler will not be able to coach the Swedish team at Pyeongchang 2018, scheduled to take place from February 9 to 25.

Wolfgang Pichler coached three Russian athletes sanctioned for doping at Sochi 2014, including Olga Zaitseva ©Getty Images

In a statement, the Swedish Biathlon Federation confirmed the 62-year-old will not been given accreditation for the event.

The governing body said they "accepted and understood" the IOC stance but claimed they fully supported Pichler.

They added that he had been an "active leader and advocate of clean sport" throughout his career.

Pichler told German news agency DPA that he was consulting with lawyers after claiming "democratic principles" had been ignored in banning him from Pyeongchang 2018.

In interviews with the Swedish media, Pichler said it was a "scandal" and that he was a "victim".

"I was not involved in any way, not even a percent," Pichler, who coached the Russian biathlon team from 2011 to 2014, said.

"Of course, something could possibly have happened behind my back.

"I will prepare the team as well as possible, as usual I will give 150 percent, and during the Olympics I can Skype with the athletes."