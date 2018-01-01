The Pyeongchang 2018 Torch Relay has welcomed in the Winter Olympic Year as runners greeted the first sunrise of the New Year at Pohang Homigot, the Eastern-most point of the Korean peninsula.

Runners carried the Torch past the giant bronze sculpture of Sangsaeng's hand, an installation with the left hand on land and the right in the ocean.

This was constructed as the symbol of the Sunrise Festival, held each year to celebrate the New Year.

The flame later visited Pohang Hospital which treats those with spinal injuries and stroke sufferers, before maintaining the "beach theme" with a welcome ceremony at Yeongildae.

On New Year's Eve (December 31), the Olympic flame had been centre stage in Daegu as part of the traditional ceremony featuring the Dalgubeol Grand Bell.

It is rung each year as part of the festivities and this year the tolling of the bell had added resonance.

Organisers insisted that "as the sound of the bell resonates loudly, we expect the message of hope will reach all over the world".

The Torch was welcomed by young indoor curlers ©Pyeongchang 2018

This comes amid mounting tension in the Korean peninsula in the face of North Korean rocket tests.

The flame had spent three days in Daegu and even travelled on the monorail.

Ski instructor Yoo Woo Yeol was among the Torchbearers.

He has helped in the training of staff for the Pyeongchang Games and admitted "as time passed, anticipation of the Games grew and I realised I had to take part".

"I am glad I was accepted," he said.

"My designated leg of the Olympic Torch Relay is far from a long run, but it is an extremely meaningful one, and I have been constantly mindful of its significance."