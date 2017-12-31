The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) have announced that Winston Roberts, former general secretary of the organisation, has died.

Roberts, a two-time winner of the Mr Canada title, was born on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, relocated to Montreal and ultimately ended up in Whitby, Ontario an

He had been an IFBB judge at the pro level since 1985 and is regarded as one of the most influential people in fitness and bodybuilding history thanks to his work in the 1980s.

In a statement on their website, the IFBB said: “Winston Robert was a very dedicated IFBB official, a pioneer of our sport and a great promoter of events.

“A real leader of bodybuilding, he was a major figure in the Canadian Bodybuilding Federation when it first started in the 1970s.

“His memory will remain with us forever.

“Rest in peace."

Roberts, seen here at the 1975 IFBB International Congress, organised competitions at local and professional levels in Canada through Winston Roberts Incorporated ©IFFB Pro

Prior to his death, Roberts was President of Winston Roberts Incorporated, which organises competitions at local and professional levels in Canada.

Carl Cheung, a national level competitor and Ontario Physique Association judge said: “He [Roberts] is a man of knowledge not only about the sport, but also about life.

“I was very lucky to have the pleasure of eating meals with him during our event adventures, laughing with him, receiving much advice over the years.

“He is what I called an all-around achiever, from being legendary in the sport of bodybuilding to family and even career."