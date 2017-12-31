Iran’s sitting volleyball coach Hadi Rezaei has been named as Iran’s Chef de Mission for the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Rezaei is one of Iran’s most decorated Para-athletes and coaches with numerous medals and titles to his name.

As a player, Razaei won three consecutive Paralympic gold medals at Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996, captaining his side at all three Games.

He also led Iran to four World Championship titles in 1984, 1986, 1990 and 1994 in Norway, Hungary, The Netherlands and Germany respectively.

Iran's men's sitting volleyball team, coached by Razaei, dedicated their gold medal at Rio 2016 to compatriot cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad, who was tragically killed at the Games ©Getty Images

Razaei has experienced similar success as a coach and claimed Paralympic gold medals at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 as well as silver medals at Athens 2004 and London 2012.

The 57-year-old has also helped Iran win medals at five World Championship events.

Iran finished fifth in the medal table at the last Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

Despite a recent diphtheria outbreak in Indonesia, the 2018 Games are scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 2.