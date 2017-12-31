The United States will name their men’s and women’s Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic ice hockey teams and Paralympic hockey team in a high-profile address on New Year’s Day.

The selection will take place live at the Citi Field stadium in New York City at 1pm local time during the second interval of the NHL Winter Classic, which sees the New York Rangers face the Buffalo Sabres.

The announcement will also be broadcast live on US television station NBC.

Commenting on the squad announcement, executive director of USA Hockey Pat Kelleher said: “The NHL Winter Classic is one of the can’t-miss hockey events on the calendar every year.

“We’re excited to share with fans, both at Citi Field and those watching on NBC, our Olympic and Paralympic rosters.”





The US Paralympic Sledge Hockey Team will be looking for their third consecutive Paralympic gold medal when they take to the ice in Pyeongchang, South Korea next year.

However, neighbours Canada have been given the number one seeding.

The United States team will contest Group B along with hosts South Korea, Czech Republic and Japan.

The women’s Olympic team will be looking to secure their first title since their Olympic debut at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan, whilst the men will be hoping to simply finish on the podium after failing to do so at Sochi 2014.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25 with the Paralympics following from March 8 to 18.