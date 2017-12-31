The International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) SnowKite "WorldCup" will make its debut in 2018 with events in Reschensee, Roccaraso and Ercyes.

The events at the two Italian and Turkish venues will feature the disciplines of course racing, a standard course similar to sailing, long distance/cross-country, a long-distance race making use of the local geographical locations, and Formula GPS, a freeride format where riders collect points depending on their use of the racing area, covered distance, altitude and other criteria.

Freestyle exhibition events may also be held depending on the levels of snow and weather forecast.

The aim of the snowKite "WorldCup" is to give the world’s best snowkiters a competition, which focuses strongly on media and promotion of the riders and their sponsors and brands.

Roccaraso will host the second event of the inaugural IKA SnowKite WorldCup ©Abruzzo-Vivo

The first 2018 "WorldCup" event will take place from January 26 to 28 at Lake Reschensee in Italy, which has been holding international snowkite events, including the European Championships, since 2008.

This venue is well known for its ideal snow and wind conditions.

The tour will then move to the Italian town of Roccaraso, where the World Snowkite Contest has become a favourite event of many riders due to its perfect conditions and terrain, which make it ideal for cross-country and Formula GPS free racing.

The Roccaraso leg of the World Cup will take place from February 15 to 18.

The final event of the World Cup will take place at the Turkish ski resort of Erciyes.

Erciyes is a well-known venue on the International Ski Federation snowboard calendar and is also home to the annual Erciyes Snowkite Festival.

The part of the venue above the timberline allows for all three disciplines of the IKA SnowKite WorldCup to take place and will see the first-ever SnowKite WorldCup champion crowned.

The IKA have been working with the World Ice and Snow Sailing Association since 2009 on the development of rules whilst they have also cooperated on race management and jury work.

The IKA, a member of World Sailing, also works with FIS on individual snowkite events.