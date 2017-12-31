Locals will get the chance to experience aspects of the 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk with events running throughout the New Year holidays from today until January 14.

At the White Fair on Theatre Square every day from midday to 9pm, people will get the opportunity to skate on the ice rink to be used during Krasnoyarsk 2019.

Additionally, there will be photo opportunities with Games mascot U-Laika, as well as Games-themed toys, smartphone covers, magnets, sweets and other New Year souvenirs available for purchase at Pavilion number 27 of the White Fair.

The hut of Father Frost - which is what Russians call Father Christmas - will also be on the site along with an amusement park, while Krasnoyarsk musicians will perform a concert every night from January 4.

Krasnoyarsk will also hold the "Magic Ice of Siberia" festival for the sixth time, containing the traditional ice and snow sculpting contests, part of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Cultural Universiade programme.

There will be 2019 Universiade souvenirs available to buy throughout the New Year celebrations in Krasnoyarsk ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

The sculptures will be located on the Eastern zone of Tatyshev Island with children and family teams being invited to create their own sculptures on Wednesday (January 3) before the professional competition gets underway from Friday (January 5).

Furthermore, on Tatyshev, from Tuesday (January 2) until January 8, there will be the On Skis! festival, which will include master classes in ski walking from World Biathlon Championship winners Nikolai Bolshakov and Alena Sidko, as well as relay races.

An autograph session with two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Medvedtseva, an ambassador for the Games, Turin 2006 silver medalist Pavel Rostovtsev and Bolshakov will also take place every day from 3pm to 4pm.

Earlier this month it was announced that Games-themed New Year celebrations would take place in Moscow’s Sokolniki Park, including skating sessions and dance performances.

The 2019 Winter Universiade is scheduled to take place in Krasnoyarsk from March 2 to 12.