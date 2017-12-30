Kamil Stoch defeated home favourite and qualification leader Richard Freitag in a tense finale to the International Ski Federation World Cup leg today in Oberstdorf.

It came in a competition doubling as the opening leg in the 66th Four Hills Tournament in the German resort.

Stoch, the two-time reigning Olympic champion from Poland, produced jumps of 126 and 137 metres respectively o narrowly defeat the home hope.

Germany's Freitag had managed 128.5m with his opening leap but could only manage 127m with his second attempt.

This meant he finished on 270.1 points, narrowly behind Stoch's total of 275.5.

Kamil Stoch, centre, is pictured celebrating his victory with his fellow podium finishers ©Getty Images

Dawid Kubacki continued a good day for Poland by sealing third place with leaps of 126.5m and 129m.

Austria’s Stefan Kraft had managed a leading effort of 132m in round one but, as conditions worsened, he only managed 119m in the second.

This proved only good enough for fourth place overall.

The Four Hills competition is due to continue on Monday (January 1) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Further legs are then due to be held in Austria in Innsbruck on Thursday (January 4) and in Bischofshofen on Saturday (January 6).