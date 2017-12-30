The International World Games Association (IWGA) has appointed Sebastian Riediger as head of International Federation and Games services.

Riediger, who joined last year during an internship at the IWGA wrote his master’s thesis about integrating disability sports in multi-sports events, will be working full-time at the headquarters in Lausanne.

He will support both the IWGA general manager Chantal Boehi and the IWGA Member Federations in administrative tasks.

Additionally, he will be working for the possible inclusion of disabled athletes in future editions of The World Games.

Riediger has considerable experience of working for different sports organisations, including some of The World Games sports.

He studied international sports management at the Johannes Gutenberg University in German city Mainz and he is a junior ambassador for the German Olympic Sports Federation.

Sebastian Riediger joined IWGA on an internship before this year's World Games in Wroclaw ©YouTube

"We are delighted to welcome Sebastian in our team," IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow said.

"He already has a lot of experience of working with the International Federations, which will help him in covering the needs of services that our Federations have.

"Further, he will be working on the future sports programmes and he’ll be looking into the different needs the future host cities may have."

Birmingham in Alabama is due to host the next edition of The World Games in 2021.

The event's IWGA Coordination Committee held their first meeting earlier this month with likely venues also discussed.

It will be the 11th edition of the multi-sports competition with the most recent being in Polish city Wrocław in July.