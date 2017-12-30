Three new equipment partnerships have been unveiled by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for next year's Team World Cup in London, it has been announced.

The table will be provided by newly formed company San-Ei Tibharr, a Japanese-German hybrid of Rio 2016 Olympic table sponsor San-Ei and Tibhar.

It will feature the same design as the table used at Rio 2016.

The ball will be provided by Double Fish, a long-term sponsor of balls for Chinese events such as the Chinese National Championships, Chinese A League and the Student Sports Games.

The same table design is being used to the one seen at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Trioflor, a new Chinese company, will be providing a dark blue floor for the event.

This is being billed as a new colour for table tennis.

All three companies are also due to provide equipment for the 2019 Team World Cup, for which a host is yet to be named.

The 2018 event is due to take place from February 22 to 25 at the Copperbox Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

It marks the first edition of the event since a 2015 tournament in Dubai.

A total of 12 male and 12 female teams are due to compete.