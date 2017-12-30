Japan's Akane Yamaguchi has been revealed as the badminton player to earn more in prize money than any other in 2017 as female players swept the top three positions.

According to a survey undertaken by badminton news magazine Badzine, Yamaguchi secured $261,363 (£193,552/€217,831) from 15 tournaments.

The 20-year-old world number two ranked women's singles player is a rising star of the sport who crowned a strong year with victory from a game and 5-0 down against India's PV Sindhu at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Super Series Finals in Dubai.

China's Chen Qingchen is ranked second on the list for the second consecutive ear after accruing more than any other doubles player has won before - with $256,551 (£189,992/€213,825).

Chen secured women's doubles gold medal at the World Championships in Glasgow in August and also took a silver medal in the mixed doubles.

Tai Tzu Ying, the women's singles world champion and world number one from Chinese Taipei, completes an all-female top three with $240,050 (£177,776/€200,072).

Akane Yamaguchi was named the badminton player to earn most prize money in 2017 ©Badzine

India's Kidambi Srikanth is the top earning male player in the list, with $236,423 (£175,089/€197,049) in fourth place.

Srikanth enjoyed BWF SuperSeries victories in Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and France this year to rise to third in the men's singles world rankings.

Denmark’s men's singles world champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen earned $165,550 (£122,602/€137,979) in ninth place, making him the highest-paid European male player, in prize money terms.

The list does not take into account other earnings, such as from sponsors and endorsements.

The full list of the top 50 highest earning players can be seen here.