International Ski Federation (FIS) secretary general Sarah Lewis and Commonwealth Games Wales chair Helen Phillips are among British sporting recipients named in the New Year's Honours list for 2018.

Lewis, who has served in her current FIS position since 2000, receives the title of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

It follows a competitive and administrative skiing career that has already lasted over 35 years since she formed part of the British Alpine ski team between 1982 and 1988 - crowning her career by competing at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Lewis was then appointed Alpine director of the British Ski Federation in 1990 before beginning working for the international governing body four years later.

The 53-year-old is also the secretary general of the Association of International Winter Sports Federations and chaired the World Anti-Doping Agency Independent Observers panel at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Phillips receives the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour in recognition of her roles as chair of Welsh Gymnastics since 2001 in addition to her Commonwealth Games Wales post, which she assumed in 2013.

Helen Phillips also received recognition in the New Year's Honours ©Welsh Gymnastics

She is also a former athlete, coach, judge and event organiser who also spent eight years as a director of British Gymnastics.

In a good year for female administrators, Joyce Cook receives a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) gong for services to sport and accessibility.

She is the founder and managing director of the Centre for Access to Football in Europe and is also now serving as chief member associations officer at world governing body, FIFA.

Christine Bower, the British Olympic Association athletes services coordinator, also receives an MBE for services to British Olympic sport.

Athletes recognised include three-time Paralympic medallist Stefanie Reid.

Reid, 33, who switched nationality from Canada to Great Britain in 2010, won the T44 long jump title at this year's World Para Athletics Championships in London after losing her right foot in a boating accident aged 16.

Scottish Athletics President Leslie Roy receives an MBE for services to athletics.

Craig Carscadden, head of development at the Cerebral Palsy International Sports and Recreation Association, receives the same honour for services to athletes with disabilities and to the Paralympics.

Carscadden is also auditor of the European Paralympic Committees.