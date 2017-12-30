Great Britain’s Bianca Walkden continued her sensational form to claim the women’s over 67 kilograms title at the inaugural event of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series held here today.

Walkden eased to a 10-2 victory over the United States’ Jackie Galloway to secure the top prize of $70,000 (£52,000/€58,000).

It was a repeat of the outcome of the over 73kg final at the 2017 World Championships in South Korean county Muju in June.

Success caps off a memorable 2017 for Walkden, who triumphed at each of the four Grand Prix events held this year - a feat that no fighter has previously managed.

The 26-year-old was also named World Taekwondo’s Female Athlete of the Year at this month's fourth annual Gala Awards in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast.

"I can buy a house now," a joyful Walkden, who was pre-tournament favourite, said.

Turkey’s Nafia Kus rounded out the women's over 67kg podium after beating Poland’s Aleksandra Kowalczuk 11-3 in the bronze medal match.

Kowalczuk had earlier lost 15-8 to Galloway in the semi-finals, while Kus fell to an 11-10 golden-point defeat at the hands of Walkden at the same stage.

Olympic champion Shuyin Zheng of China was eliminated by Kowalczuk at the quarter-final stage.

Serbia’s Milica Mandić, the world under 73kg gold medallist, was beaten by Kus in the last eight.

Congratulations to Maksim Khramtcov. He becomes the winner of WT Grand Slam in M-80kg weight division and wins $70,000. pic.twitter.com/FEwZ692ZLH — WT Grand-Slam (@WTGrandSlam) December 30, 2017

In the men’s under 80kg category, Russia’s Maksim Khramtcov came out on top with a 35-29 win over South Korea’s Hwan Namgoong.

Khramtcov, the under 74kg world champion, raced into an 11-0 lead and managed to hold out for victory despite a late rally from his 19-year-old opponent.

Winning the bronze medal was reigning world champion Milad Beigi Harchegani after the Azeri beat Russia’s Anton Kotkov 17-7.

The semi-finals had seen Namgoong defeat Kotkov 19-11 and Khramtcov overcome Beigi 19-6.

Olympic champion Cheick Sallah Cissé of the Ivory Coast lost to Namgoong in the quarter-finals.

The men’s medal matches were contested across five two-minute rounds, marking a historic first for taekwondo.

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series is due to continue here next Saturday (January 6), when the men's under 68kg and women's under 67kg categories are set to take centre stage.

Unveiled and approved by the World Taekwondo Council in Muju earlier this year, the series is invitational and brings together 12 premier athletes in each weight category.

Each year, it will consist of eight separate tournaments to represent each Olympic taekwondo weight division - four men's and four women's.

The silver and bronze medallists are awarded $20,000 (£15,000/€17,000) and $5,000 (£3,700/€4,200) respectively.