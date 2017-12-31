Nepal Olympic Committee President Jeevan Ram Shrestha, closed the CMS-Faldo Series Nepal Championship 2017 at the Gokarna Golf Course.

Shrestha congratulated all 23 participants of the tournament and distributed prizes to the winners.

Sukra Bahadur Rai won the main competition, defending his title in the process, whilst he also claimed the boy’s under-21 trophy.

Pratim Sherpa defended her crown in the girl’s under-21 section with Subash Ghising winning the boy's under-16 tournament.

The three athletes will now take part in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final at the Laguna Lang Co in Danang, Vietnam, in March next year.

Tejbir Bura, not pictured, was in the 1922 Everest Expedition, which was awarded an Olympic medal at the inaugural Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924 ©someshverma

Nepal have never won an Olympic medal in either the Summer or Winter Games with the highest number of athletes ever sent to a Games standing at just 16, to Seoul 1988,

Nepal sent just seven athletes to Rio 2016.

The landlocked Himalayan country, whose population is just under 29 million, have sent just one athlete to each of the last four Winter Olympic Games.

Nepali national Tejbir Bura, however, won an Olympic gold medal in mixed Alpinism at the first-ever Winter Olympics in 1924 in Chamonix in France, for his role as a member of the 1922 Everest Expedition led by British Brigadier-General Charles G. Bruce.

As citizens from other countries took part in the expedition, the award was given to a mixed team.

The International Olympic Committee, however, does not officially recognise this medal.