The Organizing Committee of the European Universities Games 2020 Belgrade have formally opened their new city centre headquarters.

The base will become the home of the Games planning committee from now until the closing of the Games in Serbia.

It has the capacity to accommodate more than 100 staff, with impressive meeting rooms and press areas that will serve to host events and meetings leading to the games.



European University Sports Association (EUSA) attended the opening of the headquarters, represented by its President Adam Roczek, secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik and sports manager Besim Aliti.

EUSA President Roczek congratulated the Organising Committee and its partners, highlighting the importance of this event for the successful delivery of the Games.

EUSA representatives with Sinisa Jasnic, President of the Organising Committee ©EUSA

Sinisa Jasnic, the President of the Organising Committee (OC) and the Serbian University Sports Federation (USSS), emphasized that the event is one of the key milestones towards the successful delivery of the Games in 2020.

He revealed a plan for employment of staff and also presented the 2018 calendar of USSS.



Ivanka Popovic, the Vice-Rector of the University of Belgrade, believes the headquarters mark not only new standards and improvements for the University Sport of Serbia but also Serbian sport in general.

She emphasized the legacy that the Games aim to create and the importance of bringing back physical activity to the universities and building the new University Sports Centre in Bezanijska Kosa.

Prior to the inauguration, EUSA representatives attended several working meetings in Belgrade and Ljubljana to discuss the 2020 plans, which are in final phase of preparation.