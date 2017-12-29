The Italian Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has issued an open invitation to international umpires wanting to officiate at the 2018 Lignano Para Open.

Staged in the town of Lignano Sabbiadoro, the event is due to take place from March 15 to 17.

Only nominations submitted by bona-fide national associations will be considered.

As it is an open invitation, not all nominations will be accepted.

The closing date for nominations, which can be made by filling out this form, is January 15.

The list of umpires accepted will be advised on or before February 20.

Lignano played host to the European Para Table Tennis Championships in 2013 ©ITTF

Full hospitality is due to be provided at the Bella Italia Village, commencing with dinner on March 14 and concluding with breakfast on March 18.

A meeting with the referees is set to be held on March 14.

Each umpire will receive a daily allowance per competition day, according to ITTF regulations.

All must wear the international umpiring uniforms, as described in the handbook for match officials.

The official letter of invitation can be accessed form.

