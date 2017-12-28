Dominik Paris and Mikaela Shiffrin each enjoyed victories at respective legs of the International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup today in Bormio and Lienz.

Italy's Paris produced a superb display to surprise Norwegian rivals Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud and triumph on home snow in Bormio.

He secured victory in 1min 56.95sec to narrowly pip his opponents.

Svindal finished just 0.04 behind while Jansrud took bronze in 1:57.12.

Paris duly moved into the top 10 of the overall World Cup series with 272 points.

Austrian Marcel Hirscher leads with 534 while Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Svindal lie second and third

Shiffrin, meanwhile, earned a comfortable slalom victory in the Austrian resort of Lienz.

The American star dominated to prevail by 0.89 seconds after a combined time of 1:43.87 across two runs.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was second, followed by Swede Frida Hansdotter in 1:45.09.

It marked Shiffrin's fifth victory in 11 starts this season and marked her 36th World Cup win in total.