An Indonesian Minister has predicted that construction of all facilities for the Asian Para Games 2018 will be completed by the end of this month.

According to Public Work and Housing Minister, Hadi Mulyono, this means that all works will meet the scheduled contracts.

"All the facilities will be completed in construction on December 31," the official was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The Asian Para Games is then expected to take place in Jakarta from October 8 to 16 next year.

Around 3,000 athletes are expected to participate.

The last edition of the Asian Para Games took place in Incheon in 2014 ©Incheon 2014

They will compete across the sports of archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, bowling, cycling, goalball, judo, lawn bowls, powerlifting, shooting, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing and wheelchair tennis.

Maintenance contracts are now reportedly being signed for the next six months.

The Asian Para Games were first held in 2010 and take place in the same location as the corresponding Asian Games, taking place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 until September 2.