Judoka Sumiya Dorjsuren has been crowned the Mongolian National Olympic Committee’s (MNOC) athlete of the year at the Burte Chono Sports Gala in Ulaanbaatar.

The highlight of 2017 for Dorjsuren was winning the women’s under 57 kilograms gold medal at the International Judo Federation World Championships in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

She also triumphed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and St Petersburg Masters, and will end the year as the world number one in her weight category.

Dorjsuren was presented with the Burte Chono and athlete of the year trophies by MNOC President Demchigjav Zagdsuren and fellow judoka Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar, the men’s under 100kg gold medallist at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

She was crowned the winner following a secret ballot of sports journalists.

Boxer Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai was named male athlete of the year ©OCA

Boxer Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu, the lightweight bronze medallist at both the 2017 World and Asian Championships, was named male athlete of the year.

Mongolia Sports Minister Ts.Tsogzolmaa presented him with the Burte Chono trophy.

Among the guests invited to the Burte Chono Sports Gala were MNOC Executive Board members, Olympic medallists, NOC members, delegates from the Olympic Studies Centres, National Federation representatives and leading athletes.

The ceremony was broadcast live by Mongolian National Broadcasting.

It marked the 15th edition of the Burte Chono Sports Gala.