The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has held a graduation ceremony to mark the end of the seventh edition of its International Sports Leader Academy.

The ceremony took place at the JOC National Training Centre in Tokyo, during the JOC National Federations (NFs) International Relations Forum.

A total of 43 people from 27 NFs and other sports organisations participated in the course this year, which was held from July 14 to November 11.

The Academy allows participants to learn international communication skills and knowledge in order to be successful in international sports organisations.

Tsunekazu Takeda has been the President of the Japanese Olympic Committee since 2001 ©Getty Images

Since 2011, many of the 171 alumni have been actively involved in international sports organisations such as International Federations, Asian Federations and Olympic Games Organising Committees.

The JOC aims to contribute to the promotion of sport by supporting the Olympic Movement and by developing and strengthening athletes in Japan.

Its major policies are sending athletes to the Olympic Games and to other international competitions, and operating events and services for the promotion of the Olympic Movement.

