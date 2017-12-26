Reigning Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu will make his injury comeback during Pyeongchang 2018, the Japan Skating Federation (JSF) has announced.

The JSF confirmed Hanyu, who injured his right ankle during a practice session at last month's Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Osaka, would not compete at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taiwan.

The injury sparked concerns over the 23-year-old Japanese star's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in February.

The JSF have selected Hanyu on their team for the Games despite the skater still undergoing treatment.

Hanyu was granted one of three berths in the men's event as a result of his number one world ranking and other criteria.

His injury had ruled him out of the recent National Championships, which doubled as a qualification event for Pyeongchang 2018.

The reigning Olympic and world champion fell in practice last month ©Getty Images

"Considering the time we have until the Olympics, (the JSF) believes that he can make a comeback," JSF director Yoshiko Kobayashi said according to the Japan Times.

"I hope he drives the young athletes as Japan’s ace.”

Shoma Uno and Keiji Tanaka have been chosen alongside Hanyu to take part in the men's competition at the Games in Pyeongchang, due to run from February 9 to 25.

Four-time national champion Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto have been selected to compete in the women's event.

Hanyu is one of Japan's best hopes of a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and will bid to defend the title he won at Sochi 2014.

The Japanese skater is also a two-time world champion and four-time winner of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.