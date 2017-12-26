USA Luge has extended sponsorship deals with three companies through to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The governing body announced extensions had been agreed with primary sponsor Norton/Saint-Gobain, Team Worldwide and US Venture.

All three will now continue to support USA Luge for the next four years.

Norton/Saint-Gobain, the world's leading abrasives brand, has been a primary sponsor of USA Luge since 2009 and has partnered with the organisation for almost 40 years.

"Norton/Saint-Gobain have been fantastic partners," USA Luge chief executive Jim Leahy said.

"The technical expertise that they bring to the table, in addition to their much-needed financial support, is now and will continue to be key to our success.

“They have become a part of the USA Luge fabric and family.

"We are honoured and thrilled to have their support for the next four years.”

The sponsorship extensions will see the three companies continue their support of USA Luge through to Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Brad Johnson, vice president of Saint-Gobain Abrasives North America, said the company were looking forward to another four-year partnership with USA Luge.

"The coaches and athletes of the USA Luge are dedicated, hardworking and share the same attributes of the 3,000 employees who manufacture Norton products," he said.

"We are honoured to support the efforts of all those involved in helping these athletes achieve their dreams and we are pleased to announce our continued commitment with the renewal of our sponsorship through the 2022 Games.”

Texas-based Team Worldwide, the official cargo carrier for USA Luge, are currently celebrating their 20th year of sponsorship.

US Venture, considered one of the market leaders in the distribution and marketing of energy, automotive and lubricant products in North America, have been a sponsor of USA Luge since 2015.