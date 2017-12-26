Fans attending the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne were able to catch a glimpse of the Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton as it made its first major public appearance.

The Baton was a popular attraction on day one of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Attendees took photos and held the Baton at the MCG Outfield fan zone before the start of play.

"We’re thrilled to share the Queen’s Baton with so many people at one of the most popular sports days of the year at the MCG," Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said.

"The Boxing Day Test is on the bucket list of many Australians, and I can’t think of a better place or day to celebrate the start of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Australia for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“The genuine enthusiasm for the Queen’s Baton is an encouraging sign that with 99 days to go until the Games’ Opening Ceremony on 4 April, Australians are excited for what’s going to be the biggest event in the country in a decade.”

Fans were able to take pictures and hold the Baton in Melbourne ©Gold Coast 2018

The Baton is now set to embark on a journey across the country, where it will attend various events in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

It is due to appear at the Taste of Tasmania festival on Thursday (December 28).

On January 25, the Baton Relay will head to the Australian capital Canberra before heading through 40,000 kilometres of Australian territory.

Approximately 3,800 Batonbearers will carry the Baton, which arrived in the nation on Sunday (December 24), around Australia.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to 15.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony.