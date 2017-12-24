The International Cricket Council (ICC) have compiled a women's team of the best one-day international (ODI) and T20 international players of the year.

The two sides were selected by the same panel, including former England and Australia captains Charlotte Edwards and Lisa Sthalekar amongst others, which took into consideration player performances from September 21, 2016.

England's Heather Knight was named captain of the ODI side after she led her team to victory in the Women's World Cup last summer, seen as a turning point for women's cricket in England.

The ODI side comprises players from five countries, including Australians Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, England’s Tammy Beaumont, Knight, Sarah Taylor and Alex Hartley, India’s Mithali Raj and Ekta Bisht, Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand and South African pair Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.

Raj, Perry, Lanning and Satterthwaite are ranked as the top four batters in the world whilst Kapp is the world’s number one bowler.

India's Ekta Bisht is the only player to be included in both the ODI and T20 teams ©ICC

West Indies' Stafanie Taylor was selected as captain of the inaugural Women's T20 Team of the Year, which was introduced as part of the ICC's commitment to enhancing the profile of women's cricket.

The T20 side is made up of Australia’s Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington, England’s Danni Wyatt, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Bisht, New Zealand duo Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu and West Indian trio Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews.

India’s left-arm spinner Bisht is the only cricketer to feature in both the ODI and T20I teams of the year.

The 31-year-old is ranked 14th in ODIs and 12th in T20Is, and took 34 wickets in 19 ODI matches and 11 wickets in seven T20s in the period under consideration.