Robby Robinson has joined the Executive Board of the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding's (IFBB) American arm.

Known as the "Black Prince" of bodybuilding, 71-year-old Robinson has signed on with IFBB Physique America.

His appointment was confirmed by the organisation's President Wayne DeMilia.

"It is with great pride and honour, that I can name my friend of over 40 years, Robby Robinson, to the Executive Board of our Federation," he said.

Robby Robinson is known as the Black Prince of bodybuilding ©Wikipedia

The IFBB described Robinson as an "iconic" athlete.

"Robby Robinson possesses one of the most iconic physiques in the history of the sport and is still in amazing condition, at the age of 71," a statement said.

"Robby will be providing tremendous insights to the Federation from a top competitor's point of view."