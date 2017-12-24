The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has welcomed the decision to award the 2022 Commonwealth Games to Birmingham, as the sport now looks set to make its debut at the event.

A 3x3 competition was included in the English city's bid proposal so the IWBF were keen observers as the Commonwealth Games Federation made their verdict last week.

Birmingham has been selected to host in 2022 after South African city Durban was stripped of the rights after missing a series of financial deadlines.

Charlie Bethel, an Executive Council member of the IWBF and chairman of the organisation's Competition Commission, said: "This news means that wheelchair basketball should be in the Commonwealth Games for the first time in its long history, having featured in the bid proposal from the city.

"Whilst there is still a long way to go in the planning, we do know the format of the competition will be 3x3."

The wheelchair basketball competition is tipped to take place in Victoria Square.

Able-bodied 3x3 basketball is also set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"As we have seen with the International Basketball Federation, the 3x3 format provides an opportunity for more countries, who are not usually seen in the top rankings, to be competitive and become successful," Bethel added.

Birmingham has wheelchair basketball pedigree, having hosted the World Championships for men and women in 2010 and the Men's Under-23 World Championships in 2005.

"Birmingham was such a welcoming city, one which demonstrated great accessibility and commitment through the City Council, volunteers and public," said Bethel.

"I have no doubt that it will be a fantastic Games and on behalf of IWBF, I would like to pass on our congratulations to Birmingham on being selected as the host city."