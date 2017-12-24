Germany's Tobias Haug has announced his retirement from Nordic Combined at the age of just 24, following a series of ski jumping crashes.

He competed at 25 events on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit but his best result was only a 14th in Seefeld in Austria in 2014.

Haug also finished on the podium four times at lower-level Continental Cup events.

His retirement was announced on his Facebook page.

"A lot of things happened in the past few weeks and I've had sufficient time and moments to consider my decision carefully," he said.

"I am trusting in my gut feeling and now feels like the right time.

"In the past year, I have had four very similar crashes in the jumping hill.

"Crashes are part of the sport but I had the experience that it gets harder and harder to put the skis back on and jump again.

Tobias Haug made his decision following ski jumping crashes ©Getty Images

"It wears you down.

"After my last crash in Lillehammer, I have just felt that I cannot find the motivation to tackle it all anew.

"This may sound sad now but actually, I am feeling a lot of joy thinking about the times that are beginning for me now.

"I want to be honest, I was toying with the idea before.

"I have already started a study programme and am now looking forward to another chapter in my life.

"That I made it this far was the achievement of many people.

"I would like to say thank you.

"I was able to fulfill many dreams that I had as a little boy.

"Thanks for your support."