The International Fistball Association (IFA) 2018 Men’s and Women’s Masters World Cup will take place in Vöcklabruck next year, it has been announced.

The tournament, which will be hosted in Austria for the first time, is the World Championship for club teams whose players are 30 or older.

Up to 400 male and female players from all over the world will descend on Austria this summer and compete for medals in seven age groups at the Masters World Cup.

"We are very happy to award the Masters World Cup to Vöcklabruck, an excellent and highly experienced candidate," IFA President Karl Weiss said.

"The Tigers Vöcklabruck [the local team] convinced with their bid and stand for an excellent quality for both players and spectators."

Tigers Vöcklabruck hosted the Austrian Bundesliga Final3 last summer and, due to its geographical location and excellent infrastructure, was chosen to host next year’s Masters World Cup.

“Winning the bid to organize the Masters is a big honour for us,” Bernhard Kudernatsch, chair of the Tigers Vöcklabruck, said.

"We will witness spectacular matches on up to 11 courts.

"Furthermore, the spectators will be able to enjoy great comfort and excellent catering.

"The entire region will benefit from this event due to the value added."

The Tigers Vöcklabruck team, pictured, will host the Masters World Cup in July ©Tigers Vöcklabruck

The date of the event, from July 20 to 22, was deliberately selected as it means the tournament will fall right before the Women’s World Championship in Linz, due to take place from July 24 to 28 with Germany looking to win their third consecutive title.

This scheduling will enable players to play at the Masters World Cup and the Women’s World Championship in one trip.

According to Peter Hiterholzer, chair of the IFA Sport for All Commision, this will give an "added incentive for overseas players to travel to Austria".

It has also been announced that German ball manufacturer Drohnn will be the official ball partner for next year’s Masters World Cup.

This will be the first time that Drohnn has been an official partner at an IFA event.

"We will use our 2016 licensed ball at a Masters event for the first time, one of the most challenging target groups of the fistball family," managing director of the Drohnn ball factory in Wolfenbüttel, Thomas Kurtz, said.

"We are sure, however, that the teams will accept our offer, as our modern ball convinces with quality and longevity at a good value-for-money ratio."