Edmonton will host the 2019 Skate Canada Challenge, it has been announced.

More than 500 of the finest skaters from Canada will participate at the event, due to take place at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre from November 28 to December 2 next year.

The Centre staged the 2016 edition of the Skate Canada Challenge in December 2015.

"We are happy to be heading back to Edmonton for Skate Canada Challenge," Skate Canada chief executive Debra Armstrong said.

"This event is our biggest of the year with over 500 skaters looking to qualify for the National Championships.

"We are confident that Edmonton will once again put on a fantastic event."

More than 500 top skaters from across the country are due to participate in the 2019 Skate Canada Challenge ©Skate Canada

Lindsay Harrison, senior manager of Edmonton Events, added: "We are excited to welcome skaters from across the nation back to Edmonton for the 2019 Skate Canada Challenge.

"Figure skating has strong roots in this city and we are proud to contribute to the success of another great skating event in Edmonton."

Skaters qualify to compete at the Skate Canada Challenge through their respective Sectional Championships.

For novice, junior and senior skaters, this is the only opportunity to qualify for the 2019 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships.

At the senior level, many members of Canada’s national team often compete in the event, as well as junior athletes who have competed internationally.

The Canadian pre-novice champions in men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance competition are determined at Skate Canada Challenge.