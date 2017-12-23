England has become the latest member of the recently-established World Snooker Federation (WSF).

The WSF confirmed the English Association of Snooker and Billiards (EASB) had joined the Lausanne-based governing body, launched to improve the sport's Olympic prospects earlier this year.

England follows Australia, Scotland, Thailand, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as the latest National Federations to become members of the WSF.

"Of course snooker has a rich history in England with no fewer than 12 English players having lifted the World Championship trophy since Joe Davis first claimed the title in 1927," WSF President Jason Ferguson, also the head of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), said.

"We are pleased to establish this new relationship with the EASB and create new opportunities for English players at all levels of the sport."

The WSF was launched in a bid to improve snooker's Olympic prospects ©WSF

The WSF joined the WPBSA and the World Confederation of Billiards Sports, the umbrella organisation of cue sports which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), among the federations within the sport when it was launched in October.

Snooker unsuccessfully bid for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where baseball and softball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding were granted spots as additional sports.

The sport is hoping to secure a place on the Paris 2024 programme and it is hoped the establishment of the WSF will enhance their chances of success.

"The EASB is proud to support the WSF," EASB chairman Jeff Robinson said.

"Our longer term goal is to work closely with the WSF and EPSB which are associations that look to benefit our sport and enable amateur players and referees to achieve their aspirations."