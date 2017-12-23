Sweden’s Oscar Wester and France’s Tess Ledeux won the respective men’s and women’s finals as action concluded today at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Slopestyle World Cup in Font Romeu in France today.

Wester won the men’s competition with a total of 94.60 points, beating nearest challenger Ferdinand Dahl of Norway by a margin of 1.20 points.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten rounded out the podium with 93.00 points.

Both he and Wester are now joint top of the World Cup standings with 165 points each.

Dahl is third with 108 points.

France's Tess Ledeux came out on top in the women's competition ©Getty Images

In today’s women’s event, home favourite Ledeux posted an unrivalled total of 93.60 points.

Sweden’s Jennie-Lee Burmansson finished second with 84.20 points, while Norway’s Tiril Sjastad Christiansen came third with 82.40.

Burmansson has extended her lead at the top of the World Cup standings to 110 points over Switzerland’s Giulia Tanno, who did not compete in Font Romeu.

She has 240 points to Tanno’s 130.

Russia’s Anastasia Tatalina, who finished fourth today, is third with 112 points.

Ledeux is fifth with 104 points.

The next leg of the FIS Slopestyle World Cup is scheduled to take place in American resort Snowmass, where qualification is due to be held on January 11 and finals are set for January 13.