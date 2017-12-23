A British university is at the centre of pioneering research into using graphene which could revolutionise sports footwear design.

The University of Manchester has joined forces with sportswear brand inov-8 to incorporate the carbon allotrope that can be 200 times stronger than steel into running and fitness shoes.

They claim laboratory tests have shown that the rubber outsoles of these running and fitness shoes are stronger, more stretchy and more resistant to wear than current sports shoes.

An alloptrope is two or more different physical forms in which an element can exist.

Graphene, charcoal, and diamond are all allotropes of carbon.

The scientists who first isolated graphene were awarded the Nobel Prize for physics in 2010.

First isolated at The University of Manchester in 2004, graphene the world’s first two-dimensional material at just one-atom thick and has the potential to revolutionise many areas of technology.

British sportswear brand inov-8 teamed up with The University of Manchester to incorporate Graphene which can be 200 times stronger than steel ©The University of Manchester

Michael Price, inov-8 Product and Marketing Director, said: “Off-road runners and fitness athletes live at the sporting extreme and need the stickiest outsole grip possible to optimize their performance, be that when running on wet trails or working out in sweaty gyms.

"For too long, they have had to compromise this need for grip with the knowledge that such rubber wears down quickly.

“Now, utilising the groundbreaking properties of graphene, there is no compromise."

Commenting on the collaboration and the patent-pending technology, inov-8 chief executive Ian Bailey said: “Product innovation is the number-one priority for our brand.

"It’s the only way we can compete against the major sports brands.

"The pioneering collaboration between inov-8 and the The University of Manchester puts us – and Britain – at the forefront of a graphene sports footwear revolution.

“And this is just the start, as the potential of graphene really is limitless. We are so excited to see where this journey will take us.”

The team at The University of Manchester has pioneered projects into graphene-enhanced sports cars, medical devices and aeroplanes ©The University of Manchester

Dr Aravind Vijayaraghavan, Reader in Nanomaterials at the university, said: “Despite being the thinnest material in the world, graphene is also the strongest, and is 200 times stronger than steel.





"It’s also extraordinarily flexible, and can be bent, twisted, folded and stretched without incurring any damage.

“Our unique formulation makes these outsoles 50 per cent stronger, 50 per cent more stretchy and 50 per cent more resistant to wear than the corresponding industry standard rubber without graphene.

"This is a revolutionary consumer product that will have a huge impact on the sports footwear market.”