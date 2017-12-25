Former international and Olympian Jon Wyatt has been appointed to replace David Luckes as sport and development director at the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Wyatt, who made 195 appearances for England and Great Britain and captained the men's team at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, is due to officially start in April next year.

The 44-year-old, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, succeeds compatriot Luckes in the role.

Luckes was appointed as the head of summer sports and International Federation relations at the International Olympic Committee in October and is due to begin his new job next month.

Wyatt joins hockey's worldwide governing body after working as commercial director at Event Rider Masters, an Olympic-level equestrian series.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join the FIH at this incredibly exciting time for the sport," Wyatt, who also represented Britain at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, said.

"Not many people have the chance to combine their passion for the sport they love with the professional skills they have developed.

"I’m really looking forward to starting next year and helping grow hockey across the world at all levels."

Jon Wyatt was capped 195 times by England and Great Britain ©Getty Images

Wyatt has previously worked with brands and sporting bodies in the build up to and during major events such as the London 2012 Olympic Games and the the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He competed at two World Cups during his hockey career - in Utrecht in the Netherlands in 1998 and in Kuala Lumpur four years later - and also played at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

"We’re delighted that Jon will be joining the FIH team next year," FIH chief executive Jason McCracken said.

"He has proven to be a commercially astute leader and manager of people, whose strategic thinking will be of great value to the organisation and the development of the sport.

"Jon brings both an expert understanding of hockey and the skills required to push our sport to the next level.

"He will therefore be a crucial component within our Hockey Revolution strategy which aims to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation."