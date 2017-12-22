The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has lifted the suspension of the Paris Laboratory after the facility corrected its deficiencies, it has been announced.

WADA officially suspended the accreditation of the Laboratoire National De Dépistage du Dopage de Châtenay-Malabry in the French capital, which is due to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in October.

It came because of "self-reported analytical issues".

WADA confirmed in a statement the facility had addressed its non-conformities with the international standard and would be able to resume its anti-doping activities with "immediate effect".

This includes the analysis of blood and urine samples.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli praised the laboratory for its quick work in correcting the issues at the facility.

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the Paris Laboratory’s accreditation has been reinstated," he said.

"We would like to commend the Laboratory for the cooperation and hard work that led to this quick reinstatement.

"We are confident that the Laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the Laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA."

WADA director general Olivier Niggli praised the Paris Laboratory for its quick work in correcting the issues at the facility ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 chairman Tony Estanguet had claimed the laboratory would be back in action within six months when the provisional suspension was announced in September.

Estanguet, a member of the WADA Executive Committee, also said at the time that he was "surprised" despite the body revealing the laboratory had reported the analytical issues to WADA.

The French laboratory is where the urine test for erythropoetin (EPO) was developed by Jacques de Ceaurriz and Francoise Lasne.

In 2005, the French sports daily L'Equipe alleged that seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong used EPO during the 1999 race.

De Ceaurriz said the lab could not confirm if the positive samples cited in the paper were from Armstrong.

But he said the EPO test was absolutely reliable, even for analysing old samples.

Armstrong repeatedly denied the allegations before admitting to doping and being stripped of his seven Tour de France victories.

Laboratories in Bucharest, Bogota and Lisbon remain suspended, while the facility in Moscow had its accreditation revoked following Russia's doping scandal.

Its accreditation was, however, partially reinstated in May last year to allow it to resume analysis of blood samples.