Nine-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Sophie Pascoe was greeted by a mob of cheering fans as she carried the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton into Jellie Park Pool in Christchurch today.

Approximately 60 children from the swimming community turned out to see the New Zealander and learn about the Baton, which is travelling around the country to celebrate the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Pascoe, a double gold medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, told the crowd that the Baton symbolises what she is working to achieve at Gold Coast 2018.

"It’s awesome to have the Queen’s Baton here and it means a lot - not just to the athletes but the supporters and support staff as well," she said.

"It’s a huge inspiration for us and the spirit that it holds for sport is amazing."

With just over 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018, Pascoe said she is in a heavy training phase.

"It’s really just grinding away at the moment until we get to a taper stage next year," she added.

"I know there’s quite a bit of work to do but I’m definitely tracking along quite nicely."

The Baton was then taken to the former site of the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium (QEII), where it was carried by legendary middle-distance runner Dick Tayler.

Tayler created New Zealand sporting history when he won gold in the men’s 10,000 metres on the opening day of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

"It’s still hard to believe sometimes that it was me that did it as a young Kiwi," he said.

"There was a world record holder in the race, but I had the best coach in the world in Arthur Lydiard and I was a Kiwi and I was at home and I’d never trained so hard in my life."

Tayler suffered a major health scare earlier this year and said it was great to be able to return to the QEII site.

"I’ve been through a bit of a battle," he added.

"I had a cardiac arrest back in June, had a major scare and went without oxygen for 15 minutes so there’s been a few issues around that but I’m still here and it’s been special being here today."

The Baton was also taken to a function hosted by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

It was attended by dignitaries and around a dozen current and former athletes.

Dalziel said that hosting another Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, which was at the centre of a devastating earthquake in 2011 that killed 185 people, could be on the cards.

"It was an ambition before the earthquakes happened and now we’re building brand new facilities and that does open up some possibilities," she added.

The Baton will now travel to Auckland where it will be present at a men’s artistic gymnastic selection announcement tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also be in attendance.

With a message from Her Majesty the Queen secured inside, the Baton is a symbol of the Commonwealth Games.

Its visit to New Zealand marks the start of the final leg of its 230,000 kilometres voyage around the Commonwealth.

Gold Coast 2018 is due to take place from April 4 to 15.



