The British Paralympic Association (BPA) has announced an extension of its partnership with Mondelēz International, home of popular brands such as Cadbury, belVita and Trebor.

Mondelēz International has been a long-term supporter of ParalympicsGB, initially supporting the Paralympic Movement through The Cadbury Foundation funded ParalympicsGB "Sports Fest" - a series of free events giving people the chance to try a wide range of Para-sports.

In the build-up to the Rio 2016 Paralympics, special edition Cadbury “Wini Eggs” were created to celebrate Games time.

The Mondelēz International partnership has coincided with what ParalympicsGB describes as "a spell of incredible success and growth in interest in Paralympic sport".

At Rio 2016, Great Britain secured 147 medals to eclipse the London 2012 medal haul and finish second in the overall medal table.

Sochi 2014 saw the British team make history by winning its first-ever gold medal at a Winter Paralympics thanks to Kelly Gallagher’s victory in the women’s super-G visually impaired event.

It is hoped the extension of the partnership will help ensure ParalympicsGB can send the best-prepared team of athletes to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, while continuing to focus on its vision to "inspire a better world for disabled people" through sport.

"I am delighted to be extending our partnership with Mondelēz International through to Tokyo 2020," BPA chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

"At the BPA, we know the inspirational performances of our athletes on the world stage can be a powerful force to challenge attitudes and shift perceptions of what disabled people can achieve.

"Paralympic sport is more popular than ever in the UK and the extension of this partnership is further proof of the strength of the movement and what it can demonstrate to wider society.

"We look forward very much to working with Mondelēz over the coming years."

Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medal-winning rower Grace Clough is among the athletes to have expressed their pleasure with Mondelēz International's continued support of ParalympicsGB ©Getty Images

Mike Taylor, managing director UK of Mondelēz International, said: "Since London 2012 we have been championing the Paralympic sport movement, so I am extremely proud that we will continue our relationship with the BPA through to Tokyo 2020.

"Our colleagues are also very passionate about this partnership, raising tens of thousands of pounds during the last Games cycle, so they are excited to get behind ParalympicsGB once again over the next four years."

Rower Grace Clough, who was part of Britain’s mixed coxed four gold medal-winning team at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, is among the athletes to have expressed their pleasure with Mondelēz International’s continued support of ParalympicsGB.

"I am really pleased that Mondelēz International has continued its support of ParalympicsGB through until Tokyo," she said.

"As someone who was spotted at a Cadbury Foundation funded Sports Fest event in Sheffield, I know first-hand just how much their support matters.

"It meant a huge amount to have their support behind me for Rio 2016 where I was delighted to win gold."

Multiple Paralympic medal-winning judoka Sam Ingram added: "I am really pleased that Mondelēz International has continued its support of ParalympicsGB through until Tokyo.

"As one of their athlete ambassadors in 2016, I know first-hand just how much their support matters and it is fantastic they have committed to the next cycle."

James Barnes Miller, a Paralympic hopeful in Para-snowboard, has also backed the move.

"As I step-up my preparations for Pyeongchang 2018 it’s fantastic to see the successful partnership between Mondelēz International and ParalympicsGB has been renewed," he said.

"Paralympic sport in Great Britain has never been stronger and it’s great to see the continued support we receive."