Qatar’s Al Adaam national flag was taken to the country’s most iconic landmarks in celebration of Qatar National Day. incorporating multiple sporting events to try and promote peace, friendship and solidarity through sport in the process.

Organised by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), the event started at Sealine Beach in the south of the country from where Qatar’s national cycling team carried the flag to Souq Al Wakra, 40 kilometres away.

It then travelled to the Museum of Islamic Art by motorbike before Paralympians Abdelrahman Abdelqader and Sara Masoud carried the flag around Doha Cornice.

Masoud became Qatar's first female athlete to win a Paralympic medal when she won silver in the shot put at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

A short jet ski journey then saw the flag arrive at Lusail City, due to be the home of the opening match and final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

From there, it was flown to Al Khor, the relay’s most northern stop, before heading to Aspire Park, where it was carried by the country’s most successful athletes of 2017, Mutaz Barshim and Kholood Al Khalaf.

Barshim won the high jump at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in London and Al Khalaf won two bronze medals in shooting at this year’s Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

Paralympic athletes Sara Masoud, left,and Abdelrahman Abdelqader, right, carried the flag around Doha Corniche ©Team Qatar

Barshim and Al Khalaf then carried the flag to Khalifa Stadium, from where it was delivered to Darb Al Saii by 13-time International Automobile Federation Middles Easy Rally champion Nasser Al Attiyah

The flag was given a grand entrance at Qatar’s National Day celebrations before being presented to Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the QOC.

"This is a great honour for us and I'd like to thank Sheihk Joaan for giving us this beautiful opportunity to raise the flag for Qatar and for organising the Team Qatar Flag Relay today," said Nassar.

"It witnessed great audiences and we as athletes were so happy to be part of this fantastic event.

"I always strive to do my best and raise the flag for Qatar at home and overseas in all sporting events and we are so proud that we won the World Rally Championships and the Middle East Championships.

"I'm so proud that I'm Qatari and that I represent Qatar.

"The flag will always fly high in events and in our hearts."

Young Qatari swimmers carried the flag across the Katara to the Pearl ©Team Qatar

Upon receiving the flag at the end of the relay, Sheikh Joaan expressed his delight with the day’s events.

"I have been so humbled to see how the power of sport has brought our nation together through such an inspirational and patriotic flag relay today," he said.

"The values of sport and the values of our nation are intrinsically linked, and our Team Qatar flag relay provided a wonderful occasion to celebrate the achievements and inspirational spirit of our athletes and our country ahead of this year’s National Day.

"We have showcased the very best of Qatar and the very best of sport in a unifying celebration that spread the Olympic values and transmitted a message of peace, friendship and solidarity through our national flag - a symbol of our dignity and pride.

"I would like to pass my thanks on to everyone that participated and contributed to making the day such a success."