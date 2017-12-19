Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) have announced the squad that will compete at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Para Cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janiero.

The team will comprise of nine cyclists, including Nikita Howarth, who won a gold and bronze medal in the swimming events at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Howarth, 18, competed in her first national cycling competition earlier this month at the Southland Track Championships, producing several personal best times.

Kate Horan, who switched to cycling in 2012 following a silver medal at Beijing 2008 in the women's 200 metre T44 athletics event, has also joined the team along with tandem pairing Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen, a sighted pilot, who will return to the scene of their Paralympic debuts.

Kate Horan is one of nine cyclists from New Zealand taking part at the UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janiero ©Getty Images

Sarah Ellington, Nicole Murray, Nick Blincoe and tandem pairing Hannah Pascoe and Nina Wollaston, a sighted pilot, have also been selected.

Ellington, who will enter the women's 500m individual pursuit event, will compete in only her second international competition after making her debut at the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in September.

Murray, Blincoe, Pascoe and Wollaston will be making their international debuts in Rio.

The event will take place from March 22 to 25 in the Brazilian city.