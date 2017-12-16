The official opening of Queensland's largest ever event merchandise store - dedicated to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - has taken place in Victoria Park in Broadbeach.

The superstore is the third and largest official Gold Coast 2018 shop following outlets opened at Gold Coast Airport and Surfers Paradise.

According to Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters, the 800 square metre store can expect up to 5,000 visitors every day during the Games.

Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation, Peter Beattie, said such stores have been part of the fabric of the Olympic and Commonwealth Games movement for more than 20 years.

"Since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games large footprint stores like this have given Games fans a memorable retail experience," he said.

"The Gold Coast 2018 superstore range will include t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, collectables, homewares, mascot toys, the team Australia range and many more items of memorabilia.

"There has never been a range like it in Commonwealth Games history with literally something for everyone on every shelf and rack."

Swimmer Brooke Hanson says seeing supporters in Australian colours would help the home athletes at next year's Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Olympic, world and Commonwealth Games swimming medallist Brooke Hanson added: "It's the ultimate dream for any athlete to win gold in front of their home crowd.

"Visible home support makes a huge difference, so it would be amazing for everyone in the Australian team to look into the crowds and see our supporters wearing the team colours.

"It is fantastic that fans will have such a huge range of items to choose from to get behind the athletes.

"We're all aiming to do Australia proud."